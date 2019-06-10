Music Monday: Billy Brandt and the Sugarees

For Music Monday today, we welcomed an award-winning Detroit singer/songwriter and his band, Billy Brandt and the Sugarees. They are celebrating the release of a new album titled "Riverside." You can hear their music at an album release this Saturday at the Trinity House in Livonia.

Brandit described the album has a collection of songs from his past."This time I was getting a little older and I thought maybe I should do a little bit of a retrospective," said Brandt. His retrospect vibe for the album came from songs that he wrote when he was in his 20's and 30's.

He has won multiple Detroit Music Awards. Brandt said what he loves most about the Detroit music scene are the artists' creativity and hard work. "I know a lot of really talented people here in Detroit and a lot of really talented people have come out of Detroit to do very well."

You can find Brandt's new album "Riverside" online.