Music Monday: Music legend Dennis Coffey

This week's Music Monday guest is a local music legend. Dennis Coffey is in the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame. As a member of the Funk Brothers, he played on dozens of recordings for Motown Records and went on to eventually have a successful solo career. Now he is celebrating the release of his new album "Down by the River" on Detroit Music Factory.

Coffey played an instrumental version of "Just My Imagination", which he played on the original recording with The Miracles.

Coffey talked about what to expect from his new album. He said, "It's more of what I do, it's a little more traditional jazz. Right now I think it's ranked 12 in the country, so whatever I did is working."

One of his most requested songs is his biggest hit "Scorpio," You can listen to him "online, at the record stores any place they sell music," said Coffey.