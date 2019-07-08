Music Monday celebrates Concert of Colors in Midtown

This week in Mid-Town, you have a chance to attend a music event that's unique to the city. The 27th annual Concert of Colors starts this Wednesday and runs through Thursday, July 18. This event showcases all types of music from countries across the world at various venues in the city.

One of the performers who you can see this weekend, Kenny Watson, joined us in the studio Monday to give us a sample of what he will be performing at Concert of Colors.

This is Watson's second year performing at the Concert of Colors. "It is a beautiful experience, a lot of great artist coming together for a great cause," said Watson. "It shows all of the different diversity in music here in Detroit." Watson will be performing on the main stage on Thursday.

For more information on the venues and the artists performing at the festival, go to concertofcolors.com.