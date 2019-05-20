Meet Rocky Wallace, the local singer opening for Rick Springfield

She's the local singer opening for Rick Springfield this Thursday at Soundboard Theater at Motor City Casino. Rocky Wallace joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio for Music Monday.

Wallace performed her song "I Wanna Hang Out With You" off her album "Love Like Destruction." Rocky described the album as a compilation of a lot of different things. "Our sound is mostly like pop but a little bit of rock, a little bit of soul. All of that is kind of intertwined," said Wallace.

Some of Rocky's musical inspirations include the late Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin. She recently did a tribute to them both.

You can learn more about her music and show times by looking her up on social media and online.