Local artist Ryan Neal shares what's up his sleeve for Music Monday

This week's Music Monday featured local artist Ryan Neal, a young artist who just released his new EP "Up My Sleeve."

Neal grew up in the metro Detroit area and started playing music at 13. "I started playing guitar, singing a little bit, and played a few different instruments," he said. "Then just as of last year, I started recording my first project."

Neal said some of his musical influences are Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and all the old soul and funk artists. But, being a '90s child, he also has influences from hip-hop, including Pharrell, Timbaland and Snoop Dogg.

Neal is also a fervent watcher of "Live in the D". To hear more of his music and learn more about Neal, you can find him on social media and online.