Music Monday with Paddock

For Music Monday today, we had an acoustic performance from a rocker who has released two new songs. Paddock performed his song "Cold Blue Morning" for Tati Amare and Jason Carr live in the studio.

Paddock said he co-wrote the song with J.R. Richards who was the lead singer of Dishwalla.

"When I recorded with J.R., he did all the instrumentation for the songs," said Paddock, "but he and his family had to move back to England because his son had health problems, so we had to work through skype."

The singer said he wrote "Cold Blue Morning" after suffering a brain injury five years ago. "This song is a story of me finding my way back and coming out of the darkness," said Paddock.

The next song Paddock discussed was "Not Ready to Say Goodbye," which is about the passing of his father. "It's been hard. It's been another stuggle," said Paddock. "That night he died I just wrote everything that I was thinking and J.R. look at it and said that I should work on this as a song when I'm ready."

Paddock also said he was blessed to meet his guitarist Ryan Harrison and when they perform together they are known as the Sugartips Acoustics.

Paddock is performing at North Center Brewing on St. Patrick's Day under the Sugartips name.