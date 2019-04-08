Metro Detroit native Raye Williams performs her new single 'Suicidal Heart'

Music Monday is all about Detroit Music Award nominee Raye Williams. The country singer joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr live in the studio, so viewers can get a sample of what to expect at her show this Friday, April 12 at the Diamondback Saloon in Belleville.

When explaining the diversity of her music Williams said, "I am originally from Belleville, Michigan, and even though I grew up so close to Motown, and I'm very inspired by Motown, but I also come from really deep country music roots."

Her diverse musical background led to her recording two versions of her single "Suicidal Heart." The Motown Detroit version and the Nashville country version. "The Detroit version has the Motor City horns on it and the big soulful background singers," said Williams. She said that she always tells people that she is a little hood and a little hillbilly, and she wants to be true to both. She also mentioned that her music surpassed 15,000 streams on Spotify and she released her new "Suicidal Heart" lyric video as well.

If you want to hear more of Raye Williams music check out her website or you can find her on Spotify.