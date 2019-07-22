Music Monday with native Detroiter Jesse Palter

For Music Monday we were joined by Jesse Palter, a local singer-songwriter who is celebrating the release of her debut CD. The album is called "Paper Trail" on Artistry Records. Jesse said, "It's 10 original heartfelt songs. It's available now on Spotify and Apple Music and Tidal."

She is from Detroit but based in Los Angeles. However, her Detroit roots are still really important to her. "This is the city that raised me. I grew up performing in Baker's Keyboard Lounge and Bert's Marketplace. It means so much to me that I have the Detroit soul as my foundation," she said.

Jesse will be having an album release party Tuesday at the Magic Bag. Doors open at 8 p.m. and she will be performing at 9 p.m.. "We're gonna just play the album and it's going to be a real hometown celebration," Jesse said.

You can find more about Jesse on all social media platforms and online.