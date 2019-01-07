You can see this singer every week at Aretha's Jazz Cafe in the D

Singer Foxxy Gwen and her band graced the studio for Music Monday. Gwen said she performs at Aretha's Jazz Cafe every Wednesday night, or, in other words, "Foxxy Gwensday Night."

Gwen said that Foxxy Gwensday is a platform for artists to present their music and to bring a full show.

She talked about her experience working with the late Aretha Franklin. Gwen described the feeling of meeting the Queen of Soul as everything. " From then on, until now, I have been a part of her life and I'm honored and blessed. "

You can find more about Foxxy Gwen and all of her performances by visiting the Detroit Music Hall website.