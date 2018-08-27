Ally Evenson from DIME Detroit performs live

Music Monday today showcased the talented young musicians who are getting a lesson in the life of music at the Detroit Institute of Music Education, also known as DIME Detroit. The school has just released its DIME Sessions Volume 4 album, which features original songs written and performed by students.

One of the performers is Ally Evenson, who joined us in the studio to perform her song "All My Days And Nights".

Jason and Tati asked Evenson about her artistic inspirations. She said her favorite band of all time is Radiohead, Esperanza Spalding and St. Vincent. Evenson says that DIME has helped her open up as an artist and has helped her pave the way for her music career.

If you want to learn more information about the Detroit Institute of Music Education, the courses, and how to apply just go their website, https://www.dime-detroit.com/