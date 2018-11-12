DIME students drop a beat in the studio

We dropped a beat for Music Monday this week with performers from our friends at the Detroit Institute of Music Education also known as DIME.

Eric "Rain Man" Gaston, Chris Kaszuba and Dadreeon Underwood joined us in the studio to tell us about Backbeat a Night of Drums at DIME.

Gaston says that DIME is excited to bring back their annual event, Backbeat, which takes place Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.. It's free and open for all ages. DIME is showcasing their students, alumni and staff, and a special guest.

DIME gave us a brief taste of what we could expect at their Backbeat event. If you want to learn more information about the Detroit Institute of Music Education, the courses, and how to apply, just go to their website https://www.dime-detroit.com/.