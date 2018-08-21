Detroit Jazz Festival Labor Day Weekend

One of the biggest events to happen downtown is taking place over Labor Day weekend, the Detroit Jazz Festival. The Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Quicken Loans, is the world's largest jazz festival. The festival happens each year and continues to get better each year. Thousands of people come to Detroit for the event every year, and this marks the 39th anniversary.

We welcomed Chris Collins, the festival's executive and artistic director, into the studio to talk to us about the event. Collins said that the event brings in over 300,000 people to the city each year. At the event there will be four stages with jazz sounds continuously, for four days. Guests at the event get to listen to all different types of jazz music, and hear sounds from youth jazz groups and up-and-coming artists as well.

The event is free and starts Labor Day Weekend, Friday, August 31, and runs through Monday, August 3.