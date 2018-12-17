DIME Pop & Soul Choir showcase their skills acapella style

We had a special treat for Music Monday. A group of students from the Detroit Institute of Music Education, also known as DIME Detroit, showcased their singing talents as a choir, performing a song done by Pentatonix. Pop & Soul Choir performed "Light in the Hallway" acapella style.

Along with the students, director DeAna Johnson joined our hosts, Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio, to talk about how DIME prepares students to enter the music industry. Johnson said that DIME is a 4-year college that offers bachelor degrees in songwriting, performance and music industries studies. Students get a chance to work with professionals who are currently active in the music industry.

If you or know someone who is interested in enrolling at DIME, there is still time to register for the spring semester. They also offer scholarships for the spring and the fall 2019 semesters.

If you want to learn more information about the Detroit Institute of Music Education, the courses and how to apply, just go to their website, https://www.dime-detroit.com/.