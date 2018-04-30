Honoring the best in Detroit music

Music Monday is all about Detroit's amazing singers, musicians, writers, and more. That's because this Friday, May 4th at The Fillmore, The 27th Annual Detroit Music Awards will be handed out! One of the co-founders of the event Gary Graff joined us in studio to talk about the event and introduce our feature band for Music Monday.

Graff talked about what they have planned this year, they will have special honors going to the original members of Sponge who are reuniting for the first time since 1992. Allee Willis, who will be a part of the songwriters hall of fame along with more Detroit music legends.

We got to have a little preview of the 27th Annual Detroit Music Awards, Virginia Violet and the Rays is one of the newer bands that have a big future ahead of them.