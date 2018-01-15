Horse Cave Trio Preforms Live

For Music Monday this week, we invited back The Horse Cave Trio to join us on the show. They played a song off of their new album Dust Off The Jukebox.

Lead singer Ron DeVore says the songs on the album vary in genres from punk to rock.

You can see The Horse Cave Trio live at the Classic Nancy Whiskey's in Corktown on Friday February 2, and Saturday February 3. The Blue's Stage in Napoleon on Saturday February 10, and at the Classic Callahan's Music Hall on Saturday, March 3.

To purchase the CD, please visit their website or iTunes and streaming websites.