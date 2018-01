Wendell Harrison has released more than 30 albums and is the author for several Jazz Improve textbooks. Today Harrison and Company preform live in the studio ahead of his performance this week at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe.

Performance Dates

Wed, January 10 2018 - Sat, January 13

Seating Times:

Jan 10-13

Seatings: 6pm & 8:30pm

Location:

Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe

97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236