Isis Damil at Streets Eats and Sounds

For Music Monday, our guest is Isis Damil, who will perform live downtown this Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's all part of the Street Eats and Sounds event which takes place every Thursday night at Grand Circus Park near Woodward and Adams Avenue.

Damil performed live for us in the studio ahead of her appearance at Grand Circus Park. She said that along with music there will be the new Bourbon Garden and food trucks.

You can find Damil on her social media channels, and you can find her music online on Spotify and Apple Music, or you can purchase a CD.

Again, you can see Damil this Thursday, August, 2 at the Street Eats and Sounds event at Grand Circus Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.