If you want a career in music, you need to check out this school!

He is a student at the Detroit Institute of Music Education, also known as Dime Detroit. The school prepares students for a career in music, whether it is on stage, working on the production team or fine tuning their skills with an instrument.

Ivontea Corbin also known as Taei, preformed live in studio a single that was written and produced by himself called Minnesota. But before he showed off his skills we really wanted to know more about how he got started with it all! Corbin says that the school has given him a lot of the theory and the business of music. As well as, how to prepare music and present it to people. He also says that at the school faculty and students really engage with one another which helps with the learning experience.

If you want to learn more information about the Detroit Institute of Music, the courses and how to apply, just go to their website www.dime-detorit.com