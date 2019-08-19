Jazz lovers, make your Labor Day plans in Detroit!

It's the world's largest free jazz musical festival, and it is returning to downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend. The Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Quicken Loans is now in its 40th year and brings top jazz artists to the city to perform on several stages. More than 300,000 people flock to the city to hear the smooth sounds over the four-day event.

The festival president and art director, Chris Collins, joined famed jazz musician Rodney Whitaker and other talented musicians to give a taste of what they will be performing at the festival. To hear for yourself, watch the video above.

If you would like to hear Rodney Whitaker play in person, he will be a part of the Hometown Series on Monday, September 2 at 2:30 p.m. on the Pyramid Stage.

The Detroit Jazz Festival is over Labor Day weekend at various stages in Downtown Detroit.

