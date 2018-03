Dave Mcmurray is a Detroit born musician that you can see this month at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Mcmurray joined us in the studio today to play us a jazzy song. He loves all types of music, but says that Jazz is the "ultimate" music.

Mcmurray has a new record coming out on May 18.

See the band play at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe March 21-24. For more information go to http://dirtydogjazz.com.