Joe Jaber and The Last Divide album release party this weekend

For Music Monday, we welcomed a local artist who is celebrating the release of his third album. It's called "Made It On My Own," by Joe Jaber and The Last Divide. The album has six songs and all cover Jaber's personal journey.

Jaber said the album is about his childhood and he thinks that everyone can relate to it. The album release party will be at Lyft Lounge in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 10. Jaber said Ty Stone, Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils will also be there performing. It's also going to be a charity release as well. Jaber is starting a charity for people that deal with depression, suicide and drug addiction called, You're Not The Only One.

Joe Jaber and The Last Divide performed a song from his album, "Made It On My Own," live in the studio. "Made It On My Own" will be available at the album release party and after that, you can find it on Apple Music and Spotify.