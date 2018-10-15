Here's how kids are launching their music careers in Detroit with DIME

If you or someone you know is an aspiring singer, songwriter or music entrepreneur, then this place might be just for you.

Detroit is home to an innovative program that is helping people realize their dreams of pursuing a career in the music business.

It's the Detroit Institute of Music Education, or DIME.

Some of the students joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare on Live in the D to tell everyone more about the program.

Jamiliah Minter is the lead vocalist and a first-year student with DIME.

She said her experience has been an eye-opening one. She talked about all of the preparation and studying that it takes to be in music.

Her advice to aspiring musicians is to make sure that they are 100 percent invested in music. She said once you slack off, your opportunities slip out of your hands.

DIME is having a fall open house Saturday Oct. 20.