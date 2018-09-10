Ben Sharkey heats things up with "Mercury Rising"

On the show Monday, Jason Carr and Tati Amare were joined by Ben Sharkey.

He is known for his voice and storyteller songwriting. Now, Sharkey is releasing his new album 'Mercury Rising.' Sharkey considers the song performed on the show, "Mercury Rising", one of the songs that has taken him the most out of his comfort zone.

He said that his biggest influences are the first jazz and blues musicians as well as rock 'n roll.

Sharkey's album release party for "Mercury Rising" is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Garden Theater.