Detroit Blues

Blues muscians Jeff Grand and Harmonica Shah joined Tati and Jason in the studio today for Music Monday. The Blues duo will perform at the John Sinclair Cafe tomorrow night.

Shah has been a blues musician since the 60's and has released several albums through out the years. Shah said that the Blues music is something that you have to feel, " You can't learn it in school. You have to learn it from the soul." They played one of Shah's original songs "Dirty dealing old rat."

If you want to hear more from Jeff Grand and Harmonica Shah than check out the John Sinclair Cafe every Tuesday.