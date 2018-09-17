John D. Lamb performs live ahead of his album release

He is a singer-songwriter who teaches musicians and singers the art of songwriting. He has released his first album in several years, titled "A Movie Night," which will be released this weekend. John D. Lamb and his producer Jim Bizer joined us in the studio to talk about the album.

Lamb says that he has been doing songwriting retreats in Harbor Springs for 24 years and everyone writes songs while they're up there, including him. This new album features a lot of songs that were written during those retreats and range from rock to folk and love songs. When it comes to singer-songwriters Lamb thinks of artists from the '60s and the '70s, like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and James Taylor.

You can see Lamb perform Saturday, Sept.22nd, at Mama's Coffeehouse in Bloomfield Hills.