Make a difference while enjoying good music

Our guest for Music Monday today is a Detroit native known as the founder of the "sacred Steel" music movement Calvin Steel is widely regarded as one of the best steel guitarists in the country! Joined by steel was Acoustic Madness.

This is a benefit concert for the Henry Ford Transplant Institute which means a lot to Steel. About 14 years ago Steel had a kidney transplant and He said that is what helps keep him traveling and able to play his instrument. Steel said "I am looking forward to this because this means a lot to me, because I know what it meant to get a kidney."

Tickets are available at http://www.otussupply.com. You can hear him play at Otus Supply in Ferndale, on Monday June 11th, from 5pm-9pm. The concert is to benefit the Henry Ford Transplant Institute.