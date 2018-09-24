DIME Detroit student Sara Berger gets rockin' for Music Monday

The Detroit Institute of Music Education is cultivating the next generation of leaders in the music industry. From the microphone to the recording studio, DIME Detroit educates students on every aspect of a career in making songs.

Sara Berger joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio to perform Demi Lovato's "Confident." After the performance she said her experience at the school has been extremely eye-opening to the music industry. She encourages anyone who wants to pursue music to go to DIME Detroit.

When asked about her musical influences, Berger said Demi Lovato, Heart, Pat Benatar and Joan Jett are performers she looks up to.

The school's "Live and Lyrical Showcase" event showcases the students and their original music. It will be a DIME Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

To learn more about the Detroit Institute of Music go to DIME-Detroit.com