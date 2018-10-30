Olivia Millerschin joins 'Live in the D' to perform her new single

She is the winner of two John Lennon Songwriting awards and was a quarterfinalist on "America's Got Talent."

Now she is ready to release new music. Olivia Millerschin is kicking it off with a headlining show at the Masonic Temple Saturday night.

Her single is called "Cactus on a Ledge," and she joined Live in the D to discuss the single and upcoming concert.

Millerschin said when she wrote the single she also wrote a children's book with it. The song is about a cactus that wants to be a tree when it grows up.

She said she's had tons of fun making this, because she's never done anything like it before.

Millerschin will be headlining at the Masonic Temple Saturday and tickets are still available on her website.