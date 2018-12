He's a guitarist and a composer and he has a new album that will make you dance and maybe cry then dance again. That's because Ron English titled his new album, "Dance/Cry/Dance." English performed live in the studio ahead of his performance this weekend.

English has done just about everything, including backing Broadway musicals, playing the organ and playing with orchestras, and he will be performing live Saturday, Dec. 8 at Trinosophes near Eastern Market at 8 p.m.