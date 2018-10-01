Start your week off with some jazz from Melissa Aldana

For many artists, one of the key things is sharing their experience to help other up-and-coming musicians. That's exactly what Melissa Aldana is doing as the artist in residence at Michigan State University. She joined us in the studio along with Max Colley III, who is MSU's jazz event coordinator, to talk about the tour Aldana will be going on with MSU's students.

Aldana, who has been playing the saxophone for 23 years, says that it is so inspiring to see and work with so many young talented musicians who have passion for music at such a young age. Colley also spoke about the tour that Aldana will be going on with the students.

Colley says that the director of jazz studies had the vision of bringing the world's greatest musician to help pass on their experience to students. Aldana will be the musician that will travel across the entire state of Michigan with the students doing workshops and clinics and side by side concerts.

Aldana also performed for us in studio to get our week started with a little smooth jazz.