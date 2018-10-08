Super House Band: Kingdom performs an Aretha classic

This Music Monday, we are celebrating the 90th season of the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in Detroit.

This week will mark the season opening and first performances at the new Aretha's Jazz Cafe at the Music Hall.

Kingdom will perform Thursday with an array of some of the most talented vocalists in the city. But first, they graced the Live in the D stage and gave a great performance.

The bassist of the group, Kern Brantley, spoke with Jason Carr and Tati Amare about his time working with Aretha Franklin and said he learned a lot from her and it was an honor to join her in the studio.

He said one of Aretha's wishes was to have a music venue named after her in Detroit. Brantley said it means a lot to him that he's involved with a venue honoring the Queen of Soul.

The doors open for the show this Thursday at Aretha's Jazz Cafe at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 8 p.m.