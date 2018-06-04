Detroit native musician returns to the D!

A Detroit native who is returning home will be at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe all week long.

Walter Szymanski moved to Ecuador not too long ago, and while there the musician created a song titled "Nasty In The D." The former staff writer for BET helped write the inauguration music for Barack Obama as well as the arrangement of "At Last," the song that was sung by Beyonce for the first dance of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Walter Szymanski will be playing at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe all week. He played live for us in studio, check it out!