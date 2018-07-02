You can see these Detroit singers live every week

This week's Music Monday guests, Dan Tillery and Dave G, play weekly in Metro Detroit. You can see them Thursdays at "The Fed" in Clarkston. You can also find their music on iTunes, SoundCloud and more online. Their most recent album is "Dreamers and Drifters."

The musical pair met at Motor City Guitar, where they were both trying out guitars, and Dave started playing the melody to Tillery's rhythm. They have been working together for about five years now. They are working on some new music and even performed one of their new songs they are working on in the studio.