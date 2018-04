We were joined in the studio today by Disaster Relief, a local band from Ann Arbor. The group is celebrating the release of their new self titled album.

One member of the band, Darrin James, said that they really wanted to utilize the horns for this project to get that instrumental, funky sound.

The band played a song off the album called "October Who's Sober?"

To find more of Disaster Relief's music, go to their website or Facebook page.