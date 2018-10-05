Gaga and aliens: 'Venom,' 'A Star is Born' highlights the box office

A couple of big movies are out this weekend. Movie reviewer Greg Russell is back joining Jason Carr and Tati Amare to discuss the exciting new films.

The first film featured is the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper with "A Star is Born." Russell gave the film four reels out of five.

He thought it was a very good movie and urged the viewers to see it in theaters.

The second movie is the new Marvel film "Venom." Jason said the internet is saying that the film is so bad that it's good.

Russell said Tom Hardy is getting rave reviews for his performance, but the film itself is lacking.

Both films are in theaters now.