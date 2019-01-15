Mutts, Meows and Mimosas at Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch

If you want the purrfect weekend filled with barks, meows and mimosas then take advantage of the 30th annual Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch at Cobo Center. Michigan Humane Society's Anna Chrisman joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio again to give viewers more insight on this event.

"This is our annual gala and we do it on a Sunday, on April 28 of this year," said Chrisman. "We're even offering an early bird ticket instead of the full ticket price until the end of the day Friday, Jan. 18." She said that will allow visitors to save some money.

Chrisman also said that there will be live and silent auctions, on items such as food, trips, art and much more. This event will help animals like Florence, the furry feline visitor who is in need of a home.

If you want to learn more about this event check out the Michigan Humane Society website.