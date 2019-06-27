Detroit deli owner Greg Mudge says "This Is My Detroit"

My Detroit is an opportunity for real Detroiters to give us a peek into the many places and experiences that make our great city home for them. So it was natural to reach out to Greg Mudge, the owner of Mudgie's Deli and Wine Store, a staple in the Corktown neighborhood. When he's not making towering sandwhiches he loves to travel with his wife. He feels most at home backpacking through the forest and would eat ice cream, all day, every day.

What makes Detroit home for Greg? The first place Greg says is the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. "It's a place that I love to go to because it's very relaxing and I've shared many memories with my wife," Greg said.

Another one of his favorite places to go is Palmer Park. There is an area where you can take walks on paths. He said he's been getting into photography and it's great for photos."There's quite a few places where you can hide away and find peace with yourself while you're behind the camera taking beautiful pictures of the scenery," Greg said. When he's in the mood for something sweet after a walk around Palmer Park one of his other favorite spots to visit is Dutch Girl Donuts.

One of the last places Greg mentioned as a favorite was a restaraunt called Ima's. Greg said besides the music, food, parks and culture of Detroit his favorite thing is "This city is a small town in a large city. Everywhere you go you run into people that you know and it creates this small town vibe even though we're in a big city."