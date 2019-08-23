Nail-biting action and moving performances drive new movies in theaters this weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

This week's "Reel Talk" has movies bringing the funny, the drama and the action.

"Angel Has Fallen" stars Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, once again playing their roles of Secret Service Agent Mike Banning and now U.S. President Allan Trumbull. Banning is being framed for trying to kill Trumbull, and now he has to figure out who the real threat is. Greg gave the movie four reels out of five.

Next was "Peanut Butter Falcon" starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson. The movie focuses on a young man living with Down Syndrome who escapes his living facility to explore the world and achieve one of his biggest dreams. LeBeouf is an ally he finds along the way that helps him, Johnson works at the facility who searches for him. Greg gave the movie four reels out of five.

Finally, "Brittany Runs a Marathon" starring Jillan Bell and Michaela Watkins. In this film, Brittany, played by Bell, is an out of shape woman who has an accident and is forced to make some lifestyle changes. She takes on the goal to run a race and interesting changes follow. Greg gave, what he called "a good feel-good movie", four out of five reels.

Greg also, of course, had his giveaways. To enter to win them, click here https://bit.ly/2WmiobK

