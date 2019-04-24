Want to know what nail trends are in for Spring?

Spring is here, the weather is finally warming up and we've officially put away the gloves and mittens, which means it's time to show off those manicures. Joining us on Live In The D with some trendy Spring time nail ideas was Anika Jackson, co-owner of The Ten Nail Bar, located Downtown Detroit.

Jackson showed us examples of a new look for the warmer season. "First, we have here our take on alternative neutrals," said Jackson. "This is for those who aren't as adventurous and they want their nails to be more work appropriate. We've got a beautiful pastel pink with a touch of fun nail art."

The next nail art she showed us was a neon hot pink color. "For those who want to rev up their energy, nail color will really move that around," said Jackson.

The last nail art was a neon yellow French manicure with a twist. "This is our take on a French manicure, so it's got a nice slant here and some geometrical design with a straight line," said Jackson. She also added that the rounded shape is very popular for Spring.

Jackson also advised that they specialize in nail health as well as nail art. "At The Ten we really prioritize healthy nail care, by treating the natural nail," said Jackson. "We also offer vegan polish, cuticle care, cuticle enhancement and great creams that helps nourish the skin in addition to looking good."

Jackson announced that they will have a second location opening in May on Woodward Ave.