This Detroit restaurant can help you celebrate National Bao Bun Day

Live in the D is ready to help you celebrate this Asian food trend that is growing so fast it now has its own national day. National Bao Bun Day is Thursday, August 22, and representatives from The Peterboro in Detroit came by to talk about this popular dish.

Will Flores, the master cook at Peterboro, and Gary Hood, the hospitality specialist, spoke to Tati Amare about bao buns. They discussed what they are, what goes inside them and how there are different from any other little sandwich you've ever had.

Check out the video about to see how they are made.