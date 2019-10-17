Need a good laugh? Check out Paul Mecurio

Need a good laugh?

Paul Mecurio joined Jason Carr on Live in the D and made him laugh so hard he fell over from his seat! Mecurio is an Emmy award winning comedian with a funny podcast where he features tons of Hollywood stars. Mecurio is performing at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak Thursday, October 17th through Saturday, October 19th. You can buy tickets at the Comedy Castle website.

Watch this video for a good laugh from Paul Mecurio.

