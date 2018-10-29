Need a quick Halloween costume? The Salvation Army is the place to go!

If you're looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, you're in luck! Our Kila Peeples found a great place to get the perfect costume and better yet, without spending a ton of money. The Salvation Army offers everything, from shoes and accessories to old dresses and coats. Most stores get multiple shipments a week so there's always something new available. Plus, most of the items are under $20, and you can't beat that.

Kila went to the Salvation Army on Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit to find a good costume for a couple of Halloween parties and found some gems!! With the help of the store manager, Raeshauna Fortson, Kila looked around the store and put together a few possible costumes. First was a Michael Jackson outfit, which included a red zip up leather vest, black leather pants, a white glove and a fedora hat. The total costume cost less than $20.

She also tried on an outfit that turned into Velma from "Scooby Doo," complete with glasses, scarf and orange sweater. Also, Sandy from Grease was a possibility and she tried on a pink and black '50s era dress, a black leather jacket and polka dot scarf. Both costumes were under $30.