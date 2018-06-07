Need something to do during the weekend?

There are all kinds of things to do during the summer in Michigan and we're going to help you set your weekend plans with a look at what's happening around the D. Our friend A.J. Williams, the City, Life and Style Editor with Michigan Chronicle and she is the lady behind the blog SingleBlackChick.com.

There is a big event happening this weekend int Downtown in Hart Plaza, it's the Motor City Pride Festival! The festival will run this Saturday, June 9th to Sunday, June10th. It will celebrate and support the LBGT Community. The Pride Parade will start and noon on Sunday. There will be music, food, and festivities for everyone to enjoy. Kids 12 and over are allowed.

In Oakland county this weekend Berkley has something planned! The Berkley Art Bash will feature more than 100 artists and vendors. It will have fun family activities from 10am to 6pm Saturday, June 9th.

Get a taste of Thailand in Sterling Heights. The Thai Street Food Festival will have all types of Thai restaurants from around the Metro Detroit area showcasing their popular dishes. Enjoy a Thai food tasting day with friends and family Sunday, June 10th starting at 10am until 4pm. It is free to the public and food tickets are available for purchase!

If you are into the fashion scene, head over to the Social Runway this weekend for a fashion party! The fashion music and art event will be at the Belt Alley in Detroit Sunday, June10th at 6pm. Local Detroit designers will be there.Tickets are $50.

Enjoy the 3 B's in Novi! Barley, BBQ and Beats is bringing a whiskey BBQ and music festival! There will be live music from three local bands and more. its all taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace Saturday, 5pm-9pm.

You can always find out what is going on in the D by checking out our live guide. ClickonDetroit.com/LiveGuide