Here's what's happening around the D this weekend

Fireworks, carnival rides, slime village oh my! Here are a few things to do this weekend while celebrating the 4th of July.

Let's start with a big Fourth Of July festival in Novi. It is the Stars and Stripes Festival. There will be carnival rides, a petting zoo and much more. The festival starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace on Grand River in Novi.

There's a party this weekend that will celebrate the best in Detroit. It's Hour Detroit Best of Detroit Party 2018. The event shocases the magazine's annual winners from food, drink, fashion, and music categories. Local 4's Evrod Cassimy is going to be hosting the show.Tickets are $95 and it all happens Friday, June 29th from 7pm-11pm at Eastern Market Shed 3.

There's a cool concert out at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights. This is the "Summer Breeze" concert presented by Mix 92.3. If you love '90s R&B, this is one you don't want to miss. It features from Keith Sweat, SWV, En Vogue and more. Tickets start at just $14, and it is Saturday night at 6pm.

In Royal Oak they are serving up the taste of the Caribbean. A friend of the show, Chef Johnny Prep with Mr. B's Gastropub is having its Barrels N' Bites Caribbean Edition. It is a casual food series showcasing delicious cuisine paired with barrel-inspired craft cocktails, beer and wine. The event is Friday, June 29th from 7pm-10pm. Tickets start at $25 on Main Street in Royal Oak.

Wondering what is happening in Ann Arbor this weekend? There are several things planned at the big wrap up of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival. There will l be several concerts, movies under the stars, a kids zone and more. The wrap up takes place now through Sunday, June 1st.

For more events happening in Ann Arbor, visit the website, allaboutannarbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.