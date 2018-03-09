Need To Revamp An Old Pair Of Shoes?

Most of us have an older pair of sneakers that could use a little bit of TLC, but what about a complete overhaul to bring them back to life? We want to introduce you to the sneaker wiz kid who is taking your old kicks and making them literal works of art.

Tyler Johnson, senior at Renaissance High School and Owner of SM Collection, and his father Dale Johnson stopped by Live In The D to show us a few pairs of these rad kicks.

Johnson has always been into art, and got the idea to redo shoes when he would see new shoes released and have a different version of them in his mind. The paint company Angelus Brand approached Johnson about supplying him with paints. He immediately took the opportunity and began painting shoes.

He gets his inspiration from social media and looking at different types of shoes.

Johnson brought in a few pairs of his shoes to show us, including Pistons inspired shoes.

To get more information on SM Collection, and to see the shoes they have to offer visit their website or search SM Customs on Facebook.