New drama on 'New Amsterdam'

There have been popular medical drama shows like "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy," and now there is "New Amsterdam." The medical drama, which is in its first season on NBC, is putting its own spin on the genre. Loosely based on the oldest public hospital in America, the show looks at the challenges and accomplishments of a hospital that is understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated, but the doctors get the job done.

Two of the men who play doctors on the show joined host Tati Amare for a satellite interview in New York: Jocko Simes, who plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine, who plays Dr. Iggy Frome.

Amare asked how "New Amsterdam" found a new way to tell stories since medical dramas are nothing new to TV? Simes said that their show is based on a true story as well as a book written by Eric Manheimer called, "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital." Bellevue Hospital is one of the first public hospitals in America and Manheimer used to be the medical director for the hospital.

Simes and Labine also told Amare a little bit about their characters. Simes said that his character, Reynolds, is the head of the cardiac surgical department and has a little run-in with his past in the upcoming episode. Reynolds usually has all of his ducks in a row, but something comes up for him and throws him off. Labine says his character, Frome, is the head of behavioral studies and in this upcoming episode he is dealing with a long-time patient who has hallucinations. Frome wants to go through with an unconventional, holistic approach to curing his patient.

