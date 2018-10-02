New flooring trends for your home from Independent Carpet One

If you've been thinking your home could use some sprucing up now is the time to get started and a great way to start is from the ground up. Cathy Buchanan is with our friends at Independent Carpet One and she joined us in the studio to talk about the latest trends when it comes to flooring.

Buchanan says that right now is the best time to purchase new carpet because now that it's the end of summer and October is National Karastan Month so it's a great time to buy carpet. Buchanan brought in samples of carpet to show what Independent Carpet One has to offer and how she can help find the perfect carpet for your home. She says it's very important to understand the buyer's lifestyle if they have pets, kids and the activity level of the household. One of the newest carpet trends out there is tweed or a Berber fleck carpet. It conceals footprints, vacuum marks, doggie prints, spots, spills and stains that would be perfect for a very active home.

Buchanan also mentioned that she has sales during National Karastan Month where you can save up to $1,000. You can find carpet on sale for $3 a yard or 33 cents a square foot. There are wools for $5 a yard, and if you have pets, the pad carpet would be perfect for you and portion of the proceeds go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer organization. For more information on all that Independent Carpet One offers, their location and store hours, visit their website: http://www.independentcarpetone.com.