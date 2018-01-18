New Freestyle Diet Plan

Sticking to a diet plan with all kinds of rules and finding one that doesn't leave you feeling hungry, deprived, and unhappy can be challenging. But, now you can go Freestyle thanks to a new diet plan from our friends at Weight Watchers. Chef Isabella Nicoletti is here to show us what this means.

Chef Isabella showed us 0 point food like eggs, plain yogurt, fresh fish, smoked fish and so much more!

We also had Weight Watchers Coach Amanda McDonald share a few pointers on how the freestyle diet plan and how the support group really helps you make healthier lifestyle choices.

To find out more about the new Weight Watchers Freestyle program and the location nearest you, call 888-3-FLORINE that's 888-335-6746 or visit their website https://888-3-florine.com/