New Life For Old Furniture

Furniture and antiques can be quite an investment and when you have the good stuff you don't want to toss it out once it shows signs of use. You can give new life to your old furniture with a little TLC. Bruce Mckenzie from Knightsbridge Antique Mall in Northville joined us in studio with a bunch of beautiful antiques.

Bruce says most antiques you can clean on your own with easy products. He used a product called "Goop" that will clean pretty much any antique without hurting it. Bruce can restore or repair just about anything for you at his store in Northville and he loves doing it.

Bruce has a huge selection of antiques at his store. Knightsbridge Antique Mall is located at 42305 W Seven Mile Rd in Northville.