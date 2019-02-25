Music Monday: Thornetta Davis is up for a Blues Music Award

When Thornetta Davis sings it is clear that she's doing what she was meant to do. She has that rare abillity to communicate emotion while carrying a note, and that was on display during her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on this week's Music Monday, on Live in the D.

Also known as "Detroit's Queen of Blues," Davis has earned her place in the pantheon of great Detroit muscians. She's a multiple award winner (including a Vote 4 The Best win) who is currently up for a Blues Music Award for "Best Soul Blues Artist."

The Blues Foundation is an international organization that recognizes great accomplishments in blues around the world. The Blues Music Awards are the 2nd week in May, in Memphis, Tenessee. To vote in the awards you must join the foundation, which you can do online.

You can see more work from Thornetta Davis, and get her music, by going to her website.